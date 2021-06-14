Microsoft unveils biggest exclusive games ever for Xbox

Adv.

New Delhi, June 14 (IANS) Microsoft has announced a new lineup of 30 games, 27 of which will be included with Xbox Game Pass.

The new Game Pass titles, announced during Microsoft and Bethesda’s joint E3 conference on Sunday, will have 11 new games available on the subscription service via Xbox and PC.

You’ll see many games this holiday, including Forza Horizon 5, which will boast DirectX Raytracing on both Xbox Series X and S, and Battlefield 2042, which will run at 60fps while supporting 128 players on Xbox Series X|S.

“Some games launching next year from our first party studios and partners, such as Starfield, Redfall, and S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 require the speed, performance, and technology of Xbox Series X|S,” Microsoft said in a statement.

The company announced a stellar line-up of AAA titles, including a number of must-play titles from Xbox Games Studios and Bethesda that will be available with Xbox Game Pass on the day they release.

Microsoft said that its Flight Simulator will also come to console through Xbox Cloud Gaming.

Microsoft Flight Simulator will take flight on the Xbox Series X|S on July 27 and will be included with Xbox Game Pass.

The popular multi-player ‘Among Us’ game is also coming to Xbox Series X|S via Game Pass later this year.

In addition, Yakuza: Like A Dragon has also been added to Xbox Game Pass, which is now available.

PC players will also have access to Fallout: New Vegas starting now, the company said.

Microsoft also announced a brand-new title ‘Redfall’ which is a co-op shooter. The game is being developed by Arkane’s studio in Austin, Texas, and is set for launch in 2022.

