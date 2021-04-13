Microsoft unveils Surface Laptop 4 with Intel, AMD options

Adv.

New Delhi, April 13 (IANS) Microsoft on Tuesday unveiled Surface Laptop 4 with two options — 11th Gen Intel Core processors or AMD Ryzen Mobile Processors with Radeon Graphics Microsoft Surface Edition (8 cores), starting at $999.99.

The device, which offers 3:2 PixelSense touchscreen displays in 13.5-inch or 15-inch models, will be available first in the US, Canada, and Japan, with additional market availability in the coming weeks, the company said in a statement.

Surface Laptop 4 offers a built-in HD front-facing camera with incredible low-light capability and a studio microphone array.

With the 201 PPI, high-contrast touchscreen display, and Dolby Atmos Omnisonic speakers, the users will get a cinematic experience.

“Whether through the vibrant touchscreen display, large trackpad with gesture support, or its industry-leading typing experience, Surface Laptop can adjust to your preferred workflow,” said Pete Kyriacou, VP, Microsoft Devices.

Surface Laptop 4 joins Surface Laptop Go to provide a variety of Laptop options.

The orders will begin shipping from April 15.

Microsoft also introduced Surface Headphones 2+ with 13 levels of active noise cancellation, innovative earcup dials, an advanced 8-microphone system for incredible voice clarity, 18.5 hours of music listening time or up to 15 hours of voice calling time.

Surface Headphones 2+ is priced at $299.99 in select markets, the company said.

Two other devices, Microsoft Modern USB and Wireless Headsets, will start shipping in select markets this June. Microsoft Modern USB Headset will be available for $49.99.

The company also unveiled a Modern USB-C Speaker for $99.99 and a Modern Webcam for $69.99.

–IANS

na/