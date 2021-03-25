ADVERTISEMENT
World Technology

Midlife loneliness may up dementia, Alzheimer's risk

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

New York, March 24 (IANS) Being persistently lonely during midlife appears to make people more likely to develop dementia and Alzheimer’s Disease (AD) later in life, a new study finds.

The study, published in the journal ‘Alzheimer’s & Dementia’, also indicated that people who recover from loneliness appear to be less likely to suffer from dementia.

“Whereas persistent loneliness is a threat to brain health, psychological resilience following adverse life experiences may explain why transient loneliness is protective in the context of dementia onset,” said researcher Wendy Qiu from the Boston University School of Medicine.

ADVERTISEMENT

Loneliness is a subjective feeling resulting from a perceived discrepancy between desired and actual social relationships.

Although loneliness does not itself have the status of a clinical disease, it is associated with a range of negative health outcomes, including sleep disturbances, depressive symptoms, cognitive impairment, and stroke.

For the study, the team examined data involving cognitively normal adults. Specifically, they investigated whether persistent loneliness more strongly predicted the future development of dementia and AD than transient loneliness.

ADVERTISEMENT

They also wanted to see whether this relationship was independent from depression and established genetic risk factors for AD, such as the Apolipoprotein e4 (APOE e4) allele.

After taking effects of age, sex, education, social network, living alone, physical health and genetic risk into account, persistent loneliness was associated with higher risk, whereas transient loneliness was linked to lower risk of dementia and AD onset after 18 years, compared with no loneliness.

These results motivate further investigation of the factors that make individuals resilient against adverse life events and urges to tailor interventions to the right person at the right time to avert persistency of loneliness, promote brain health and AD prevention, the team said.

ADVERTISEMENT

–IANS

vc/arm

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleChildren prefer people who speak like them: Study
Next articleFirework raises $55M with India as its growth engine
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Babu claims bronze; India finish para shooting WC with 7 medals

Rahul loves Krishna's aggression, bravery

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Pune, March 25 (IANS) K.L. Rahul on Thursday said he wasn't surprised with the performance of pace bowler M. Prasidh Krishna, who took four...

Orleans Masters badminton: Saina, Ira enter quarter-finals

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Orleans (France), March 25 (IANS) India's Saina Nehwal beat France's Marie Batomene 18-21, 21-15, 21-10 in a Round of 16 match to reach the...

India look to seal series, complete a 'hat-trick' (2nd ODI Preview)

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
Pune, March 25 (IANS) India will look to seal the three-match series against England in the second One-day International at the Maharashtra Cricket Association...

Sonu Sood, chef Vikas Khanna touched by docu on migrant workers

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Bollywood actor Sonu Sood and celebrity Chef Vikas Khanna have reacted to Vinod Kapri's latest documentary film '1232 Kms'

Why Jessica Alba stopped acting in films?

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Jessica Alba became a mother for the first time in 2008, and the Hollywood star feels that it put her career at the backseat
ADVERTISEMENT

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates