Mobile computing sales to grow in double digit in 2021: Report

Adv.

San Francisco, July 17 (IANS) The demand for mobile computing devices remain hot and the mobile computing revenue is likely to grow in double digits in 2021, according to a new report.

The combined tablet and notebook PC revenue grew 25 per cent year-over-year in 2020 and will grow another 17 per cent in 2021.

The mobile computing market is in full recovery after several years of shipment and revenue declines as the Covid-19 pandemic has brought on a new level of short-term demand with long-term implications, according to the report by global market research firm Strategy Analytics.

Adv.

The work-from-home (WFH), virtual learning options and hybrid work schedules are more suitable than previously thought, and are likely to boost mobile computing device shipments to 458 million units in 2026.

“Smartphones have become larger and more essential to daily life, but we found out the hard way that real productivity still happens on Notebooks and Detachables,” said Eric Smith, Director, Connected Computing.

“Commercial clients provide a steady level of demand for productivity devices and increasingly, mobile solutions are becoming preferable to stationary desktops while consumers build up multiple device ownership per household to keep everyone at home productive,” he added.

Adv.

Hybrid work environments will become more prevalent post-COVID as many employees report tangible benefits from remote work and are increasingly demanding more flexible work environments, which will keep demand relatively steady for mobile computing devices.

Supply chain issues and wider vaccine distribution will tamp down supply and demand by the beginning of 2022.

However, the report forecasts household ownership to continue growing over the forecast period to reach 39 per cent of total households globally and the Windows 11/ post-pandemic refresh cycle will push the market to new highs of $241 billion in revenue in 2025 from $197 billion in 2020.

Adv.

“The newest wave of Covid-19 infections will continue to affect key markets and consumer behaviour, resulting in sustained high demand, however there is risk that supply chain disruptions will emerge from time to time until the 2023 timeframe,” said Chirag Upadhyay, Industry Analyst.

–IANS

na/