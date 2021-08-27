HomeWorldTechnology

Mobile game Black Desert to land in China

By Glamsham Bureau
Mobile game Black Desert to land in China
- Advertisement -

Beijing, Aug 27 (IANS) South Korean game developer Pearl Abyss said Friday it will roll out the mobile version of its megahit online game Black Desert in China.

Preregistrations for the massively multiplayer online role-playing game (MMORPG) for the mobile platform began earlier in the day, Pearl Abyss said.

- Advertisement -

The game, which features high-quality graphics and sandbox style gameplay, was authorised for the launch by Chinese authorities in June.

The mobile version was first launched overseas in Taiwan and Japan in December 2019, and in North America and in Europe the following year.

- Advertisement -

The original computer game was released in South Korea back in December 2014 and is now being offered in 12 languages across 150 countries and has more than 10 million users.

–IANS

- Advertisement -

wh/vd

- Advertisement -
Previous articleThis's why Google committed $10 bn to boost cybersecurity in US
Next articleTesla Model S Plaid crashes during testing: Report
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

OTT REVIEWS

WORLD NEWS

SOCIAL COUNTER

1,066,480FansLike
43,078FollowersFollow
6,104FollowersFollow
57,426FollowersFollow

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology.

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv