Modi to inaugurate 'Bharat Drone Mahotsav' on Friday

- Advertisement -

New Delhi, May 26 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate India’s biggest Drone Festival — ‘Bharat Drone Mahotsav 2022’ on Friday at Pragati Maidan here.

The Prime Minister will also interact with ‘Kisan drone pilots’, witness open-air drone demonstrations and interact with startups in the drone exhibition centre.

- Advertisement -

Bharat Drone Mahotsav 2022 is a two-day event and is being held on May 27 and May 28.

Over 1,600 delegates comprising government officials, foreign diplomats, armed forces, central armed police forces, PSUs, private companies and drone startups will participate in the Mahotsav.

- Advertisement -

More than 70 exhibitors will display various use cases of drones at the exhibition.

Mahotsav will also witness a virtual award of drone pilot certificates, product launches, panel discussions, flying demonstrations, display of a Made in India Drone Taxi prototype, among others.

- Advertisement -

–IANS

ssb/dpb