Modi to launch Indian Space Association on Oct 11

New Delhi, Oct 9 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the Indian Space Association (ISpA) on October 11 through video conferencing wherein he will also interact with representatives of the Space Industry on the landmark occasion, the PMO said on Saturday.

ISpA, an industry body aspiring to be the voice of the Indian space sector, is the premier industry association of space and satellite companies.

It will undertake policy advocacy and engage with all stakeholders in the Indian space domain, including the government and its agencies.

Echoing Modi’s vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, ISpA will help in making India self-reliant, technologically advanced and a leading player in the space arena, a statement said.

ISpA is represented by leading home grown and global corporations with advanced capabilities in space and satellite technologies. Its founding members include Larson & Toubro, Nelco (Tata Group), OneWeb, Bharti Airtel, Mapmyindia, Walchandnagar Industries and Ananth Technology Limited. Other core members include Godrej, Hughes India, Azista-BST Aerospace Private Limited, BEL, Centum Electronics, Maxar India.

