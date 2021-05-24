More tech firms support employee wellbeing, community welfare

Adv.

New Delhi, May 24 (IANS) NEC Corporation India (NEC India) on Monday pledged Rs 10 crore to support employee well-being and community welfare in the fight against the pandemic.

The NEC India COVID Task Force is already supporting employees and their families across India by providing real-time details about hospitals, ICU beds, plasma donors, and access to medication and 24/7 online medical consultation.

To further protect employees, the organisation which is a leader in the integration of IT and network technologies said it is providing an enhanced medical insurance policy that covers Covid-19.

“We share the pain, and we are grateful for the resilience shown by the frontline workers as well as our team members during these testing times. NEC has had a presence in India for the last seven decades and our teams have played an instrumental role in improving the lives of all,” said Aalok Kumar, President and CEO, NEC Corporation India.

Meanwhile, ZTE, a major international provider of telecommunications, enterprise and consumer technology solutions, on Monday said it has adopted various key measures to provide aid and support for the well-being of its employees in India.

In an effort to combat the ongoing pandemic swiftly, a COVID Review Team, consisting of ZTE India senior management, has been formed to accommodate and drive employee COVID welfare actions.

ZTE India has also secured an exclusive Covid insurance for its employees. This insurance will cover the costs of hospitalisation and home isolation.

“We at ZTE have always believed in the holistic development of our employees and community as a whole. Our employees’ wellbeing is our primary concern, and the company will support and assist them at every step of the way,” said Ashoka Li, CEO, ZTE India.

KareXpert, one of India’s fastest growing healthcare technology companies, announced the launch of its Cloud-based Virtual care platform for hospitals and other healthcare institutions.

“One of the most important aspects of this new technology is its user-friendliness. The users require a minimal amount of training to operate the system. Therefore, the hospitals can subscribe, install and immediately start using the platform.” said Nidhi Jain, Founder and CEO of KareXpert.

