More women in South India likely to opt for gaming career: Report

New Delhi, July 22 (IANS) Women (84 per cent) are more inclined to opt gaming as a career than men (82 per cent) in South India, according to a report.

The HP India Gaming Landscape Report 2021 is based on a survey of 1,500 people across 25 metros, tier-I, and II cities across India between March and April 2021.

The survey revealed people across Coimbatore (94 per cent), Hyderabad (90 per cent) and Kochi (89 per cent) displayed a higher affinity for gaming as a career option.

Further, more women (96 per cent) than men (94 per cent) prefer gaming to reduce stress and induce positive feelings. Besides relieving stress, women also believe that gaming can improve cognitive skills, and mental well-being and is the best source of relaxation and recreation.

Cities like Hyderabad (99 per cent), Chennai (97 per cent) and Coimbatore (94 per cent) are accepting gaming as a stress reliever, showed the report.

Further, the report also highlighted the growing preference for PC gaming with 88 per cent of gamers surveyed believing that PCs offer a better gaming experience than a smartphone.

More importantly, 37 per cent of the surveyed mobile gamers wish to migrate to PC gaming for a better gaming experience. Interestingly, more women (61 per cent) prefer to spend upto Rs 1 lakh on a gaming PC than men (49 per cent).

This trend is significantly evident across South India, especially in cities such as Kochi, Bengaluru, Coimbatore, Hyderabad, and Chennai.

“In the last 18 months, the pandemic has caused a lot of stress for us but it’s heartening to see gaming helping people to manage their stress and help them connect with their friends and families remotely,” HP India’s Personal Systems (Consumer) head Nitish Singal, said in a statement.

Across demography, users are taking gaming more seriously and considering it as a viable professional avenue. “We’re excited to see this positive sentiment for the PC gaming industry and believe we are at an interesting growth phase for the PC market in India,” Singal added.

In the age of social distancing, gaming has in fact, provided an engaging distraction for people seeking social interaction, according to the report. A whopping 93 per cent respondents believe that gaming helps in socialising with peers in the community and making new friends.

