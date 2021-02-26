ADVERTISEMENT
Most Indian firms still short on displaying 'digital empathy'

By Glamsham Bureau
New Delhi, Feb 26 (IANS) As more and more Indians adopt digital way of life most organisations are still a long way from authentically displaying “digital empathy” and deliver better customer experiences, a new report has stressed.

Just over a third (37 per cent) of Indian executives have significant insights into customer mindset.

“Drivers of purchase, friction points and attribution of how marketing actions relate to customer behaviour fare only marginally better,” according to Adobe’s ‘2021 Digital Trends Report’.

Interestingly, Indian executives are most likely to agree to having significant insight into drivers of loyalty (46 per cent), journeys of new customers (44 per cent) and attribution of how marketing actions relate to customer behaviour (40 per cent).

“Truly committing to customer experience as a growth lever will mean going beyond response and conversion rates, and instead digging into the motivations, frustrations and thinking of customers throughout the customer journey”, said Nitin Singhal, Head, Digital Experience Business, Adobe India.

Even as things start to normalise in 2021, there is a continual need for organisations to move away from siloed work cultures and tide over the market pressures through rapid innovation and product pivots.

According to the research, executives in India (34 per cent) reported their organisations as dynamic, collaborative and flexible amid the market changes, where they work environments were restricted by traditional hierarchies.

Nearly 71 per cent of executives surveyed in India agreed to their customers benefiting from great digital experiences.

“There’s no doubt that business agility and digital maturity will continue to be a differentiator for businesses, even as we move towards a post-Covid economy,” Singhal said.

The research also found that 26 per cent of those surveyed in India are using a cloud-based platform along with other marketing data management systems, confirming a hybrid approach being adopted by many organisations.

“With accelerated digital adoption brought on by the pandemic, new technologies and effective data management tools are necessary for delivering enhanced customer experiences,” said Dharmarajan K, Chief Product and Customer Experience Officer, Tata CLiQ.

–IANS

na/

