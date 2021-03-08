ADVERTISEMENT
World Technology

Motorola 4K Android TV Stick launched on Flipkart

By Glamsham Bureau
New Delhi, March 8 (IANS) Flipkart, India’s homegrown e-commerce marketplace on Monday launched Motorola 4K Android TV Stick in India for Rs 3,999.

The Motorola 4K Android TV Stick is equipped with a high-performing Cortex A53 quad-core 2 GHz 64-bit processor and Mali G31 MP2 – 850 MHz graphic engine.

“It is a great time for brands to enter the segment. Motorola is a globally reputed and trusted brand, and the Motorola TV stick is a great option for consumers wanting to enjoy their favourite video content at home,” Chanakya Gupta, VP Private Brands, Flipkart, said in a statement.

It is powered by Android 9.0 OS and has a built-in Chromecast that allows users to project their mobile screens onto the TV.

It is equipped with 2 GB RAM, which enables smooth browsing. With resolutions of 2160P, 1080P, 720P at 60 frames per second, the streamer provides an “Ultra HD and Full HD” viewing experience.

It also supports the HDR10 and HLG video formats and has hotkeys for popular streaming apps such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Zee5, and YouTube.

“We are delighted to augment our relationship with another meaningful addition to the Motorola product portfolio on Flipkart and are confident that it will enable more consumers to enjoy their preferred content, at their convenience across various popular OTT platforms available in the country,” Prashanth Mani, Country Head and Managing Director, Motorola Mobility, added.

–IANS

wh/sdr/

