Motorola announces global debut of 'Moto Razr 2022'

San Francisco, Oct 25 (IANS) Global smartphone brand Motorola has announced the international release of its next-generation flagship foldable smartphone ‘Moto Razr 2022′ which comes with Qualcomms’ latest chipset, Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1.

The phone is set to release in select European markets almost three months after its China debut.

According to GSMArena, the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage option of the foldable phone, which is still only available in Satin Black, will retail for 1,200 euros. Although, Motorola has not yet made the availability date public but those keen can anticipate hearing about it soon enough.

The Razr 2022 features a 6.7-inch FHD+ OLED screen with a 144Hz refresh rate. The chin from the earlier Razr versions has been eliminated, and the hinge mechanism has been reworked.

Additionally, the phone comes with a 2.7-inch OLED cover screen that users can use to access most of the functionality without having to unfold the main screen, the report added.

The phone features a 50MP main camera with OIS and a 13MP ultrawide module.

However, the 8/128GB and 12/512GB variants don’t seem to be included in the initial global release, according to a report.

Other features include a 3,500mAh battery with 30W charging, eSIM + physical SIM slot, IP52 splash rating, and dual speakers with Dolby Atmos.

