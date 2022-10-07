scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
WorldTechnology

Motorola launches affordable 'moto e32' in India

By Glamsham Bureau

New Delhi, Oct 7 (IANS) Smartphone brand Motorola on Friday launched a new affordable smartphone ‘moto e32’ that features a fluid 90Hz IPS LCD display, premium design and a 50MP camera.

The moto e32 is available in a single 4GB RAM+64GB storage variant for Rs 10,499 on Flipkart and at leading retail stores. The device comes in two colour variants — Eco Black and Arctic Blue.

Powered by the MediaTek Helio G37 octa-core processor, the new smartphone comes packed with a 5000mAh battery, according to the company.

The new device comes with a vibrant 16.51cm (6.5-inch) IPS LCD display with a fast 90Hz refresh rate.

Crafted from high-quality materials for a premium look, the moto e32 features IP52 water repellant design to stand out in a crowd.

It houses a 50MP rear camera setup and a 8MP front camera.

Additional camera features of the smartphone include Night Vision, Pro mode and Dual Capture to click images in a better way.

–IANS

aj/na

Previous article
Nearly 30 mn Google Pixel phones sold till now: Report
Next article
Acer launches world's lightest OLED laptop
CELEBRITY GALLERY

Karan Kundrra

Nazriya Nazim

Hina Khan

Avika Gor

- Advertisment -

Related Posts

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US