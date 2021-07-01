Mswipe appoints industry veteran Ketan Patel as CEO

Adv.

Mumbai, July 1 (IANS) Mswipe, a financial services platform for MSMEs, on Thursday announced to appoint industry veteran Ketan Patel as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

The company’s founder Manish Patel will move into the role of Managing Director.

“I am a firm believer of constant evolution and adaptability and I am confident that Ketan will spearhead Mswipe on to an exciting, high-growth journey as Mswipe expands to provide credit and other financial services in addition to our core payments services to our customers,” said Manish.

In his earlier role as the Executive Director and CEO of CASHe, Ketan led the company in becoming India’s largest digital lending company for salaried millennials.

He was also instrumental in setting up the Private Banking Business for the Kotak Group in the UK.

“Mswipe has been a market leader in transforming digital payments for MSMEs and is credited with bringing several industry first innovations in the last 10 years. We will continue building a superior financial platform for MSMEs that is built on the tenants of accessibility and affordability,” Ketan said.

Mswipe is the largest independent mobile POS merchant acquirer and network provider with 6.75 lakh POS and 1.1 million QR merchants across the country.

Headquartered in Mumbai, it offers a host of payment acceptance services for SME’s enabling them to accept – cards, wallets, mobile payment apps and bank apps, contactless and QR payments.

–IANS

