Multicloud strategy will dominate Indian enterprises in 2023

<br>One observation that stands out to me, based on several discussions I’ve had with customers over the past year, their requirement is simple: a cloud that does not limit their operations and one which allows them to choose the best cloud option for key workloads.

A significant IT trend has emerged in recent years — customers are realising that a single public cloud cannot meet all their business needs. A multi-cloud strategy will be the de facto approach to ensure customers can get the benefit of the best services from more than one cloud provider.

A multicloud environment is often the right choice for organizations to balance price, performance, and agility in a world with many cloud-based services and solutions. Oracle Cloud Infrastructure supports robust multicloud solutions, enabling simpler management while minimizing integration complications and security risks.

This strategy is typically driven by workload, business, and data governance requirements. When designing a multicloud solution, it’s essential for companies to consider network latency, data movements, security, orchestration, and operation management, which ultimately drive their architectural decisions.

Organisations are looking for cloud providers that can collaborate with one another and offer on-demand services. Cloud providers are already managing this trend by clustering their cloud capabilities together to reduce latency — we are actively doing this in Oracle.

We have created offerings that operate seamlessly across cloud infrastructures and applications. Oracle Interconnect for Azure is one such partnership where customers run more than one application across two different clouds.

We also offer Oracle Database Service for Azure which is an Oracle-managed service for Azure customers, even Oracle MySQL HeatWave on AWS — an OCI fully managed database on AWS compute with machine learning-powered automation and built-in advanced security features. It enables OLTP and OLAP in one MySQL Database service — without ETL duplication.

Companies will adopt the best public clouds for each of their key workloads, and its adoption will grow throughout the next decade. Even traditionally, risk-averse industries like financial services are embracing multicloud — based on key competencies and benefits each cloud provider offers.

Likewise, regulators have jumped on the multi-cloud bandwagon. One of our Oracle Cloud Infrastructure customers, Reliance General Insurance is one such firm.

The world is changing, businesses and workloads are getting more complex and with that the way we use technology is different. The efficacy and demand for multiple clouds will only increase as agility and optimization retain top business priorities among customers.

Cloud providers will be tasked with ensuring that their offerings — both infrastructure and applications — integrate with other cloud providers rather than operate in silos.

Customers want their cloud solution providers to work well together so they can establish operational efficiency and deliver the ultimate customer service.

(Kumar is Senior Vice President and Regional Managing Director, Oracle India and NetSuite JAPAC)

