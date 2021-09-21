Musk hints at new Tesla Gigafactory, denies location is in Russia

- Advertisement -

San Francisco, Sep 21 (IANS) Tesla CEO Elon Musk denied rumours that the electric vehicle company has selected a Russian city as its next location for a new Gigafactory.

In the process, Musk hinted that Tesla is on the hunt for a new location, reports Electrek.

- Advertisement -

In Russia, local media reported that Musk has decided to build Tesla’s next factory in Korolev, but the CEO denied the rumour in a comment on Twitter.

“Tesla has not yet decided on a fourth Gigafactory location,” Musk wrote.

- Advertisement -

By saying that Tesla “has not yet decided” the location, the CEO hinted that they are currently in the process of making a decision.

Tesla is currently in the process of starting production at two new massive factories, Gigafactory Berlin and Gigafactory Texas. These two factories are expected to more than double Tesla’s production capacity.

- Advertisement -

They are also the first EV factories that Tesla has built from the ground up — learning from its first experience at Gigafactory Shanghai, the report said.

With these three Gigafactories, Tesla would already have more electric vehicle production capacity than any other automaker, it added.

There have also been rumours that Tesla would build a second Gigafactory in Europe and the same rumours have been going on in Asia.

This month, a report said that Tesla is expected to reach 1.3 million deliveries in 2022.

Analyst Dan Ives from Wedbush Securities had said that he expects Tesla to deliver 900,000 vehicles this year and grow to 1.3 million vehicles in 2022.

–IANS

vc/bg