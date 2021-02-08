ADVERTISEMENT
World Technology

Musk pledges $100m for carbon removal competition

By IANS
ADVERTISEMENT

San Francisco, Feb 8 (IANS) Tesla CEO Elon Musk is putting up $100 million as part of a new XPrize Foundation competition focused on carbon removal technology.

The carbon removal contest, announced on Monday morning, will run for four years and is open to teams around the globe.

Fifteen teams will be selected for the competition within 18 months and they will each get $1 million and 25 separate $200,000 scholarships will be given to student teams who enter.

ADVERTISEMENT

The grand prize winner will be awarded $50 million, second place will receive $20 million, and third place will get $10 million, The Verge reported on Monday.

“We want to make a truly meaningful impact. Carbon negativity, not neutrality,” Musk said in a statement.

“This is not a theoretical competition; we want teams that will build real systems that can make a measurable impact and scale to a gigaton level. Whatever it takes. Time is of the essence,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Winners will have to “demonstrate a solution that can pull carbon dioxide directly from the atmosphere or oceans and lock it away permanently in an environmentally benign way,” according to the XPrize Foundation.

Judges will be looking for solutions that could remove one ton of CO2 per day that can scale to gigaton levels.

Musk first announced that he was donating money towards a prize in January, not long after he passed Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos to become the richest person in the world. When that happened, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO asked his millions of Twitter followers for “ways to donate money that really make a difference.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The $100 million is coming from Musk’s own foundation. This donation roughly doubles the amount he has publicly given away to date through the Musk Foundation.

–IANS

vc/bg

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleTitan unveils three watches under new brand 'TraQ'
Next articleAstraZeneca's anti-diabetic drug gets nod for kidney disease in India
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

Technology

Indians said ‘I Love You’ to Alexa 19K times a day in 2020

IANS - 0
Bengaluru, Feb 8 (IANS) Amazon Alexa turned three in India on Monday and the customer interactions with the virtual assistant increased 67 per...
Read more
Sports

'The Record': Documentary on Australia's journey at 2020 Women's T20 WC

IANS - 0
Sydney, Feb 8 (IANS) Cricket Australia on Monday launched the trailer of a documentary 'The Record' which depicts Australian women's team journey at...
Read more
News

Tamil superstar Suriya is undergoing treatment for Covid-19, is better now

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Tamil superstar Suriya tweeted on Sunday night to inform that he is undergoing Covid treatment and is better now. "I am undergoing treatment for Covid-19...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

AstraZeneca's anti-diabetic drug gets nod for kidney disease in India

IANS - 0
Bengaluru, Feb 8 (IANS) Pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca India on Monday announced that it has received marketing authorisation for its anti-diabetic drug --...

Titan unveils three watches under new brand 'TraQ'

Despite 3 notices, Twitter yet to shut bad accounts, tweets in...

Adopt organic farming to keep 'poison' out of plates: Sri Sri...

ByteDance-Tencent legal battle as China toughens antitrust rules

Xiaomi sells 20 cr Redmi Note series units globally

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021