Musk says sleep for at least 6 hours to remain productive

By IANS
San Francisco, Feb 16 (IANS) Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk in a podcast disclosed that he sleeps no more than six hours a night because sleeping less decreases total productivity.

In an episode of the podcast ‘The Joe Rogan Experience’ Musk confessed that he tends to work a lot and even schedule meetings at one or two in the morning.

“I tried sleeping less, but then total productivity decreases. I don’t find myself wanting more sleep than six (hours),” he said.

Earlier, Musk said then that one has to work at least 80 hours a week to be successful. He went even further and said that it could be as much as 100 hours if you really want to change the world you live in.

“There were times when, some weeks … I haven’t counted exactly, but I would just sort of sleep for a few hours, work, sleep for a few hours, work, seven days a week. Some of those days must have been 120 hours or something nutty,” Musk noted.

In 2018, Tesla employees told Business Insider that they would frequently see their boss asleep while curled under tables, desks, and even on the factory floor.

–IANS

wh/kr

