Musk takes dig at General Motors' EV sales in Q4

San Francisco, Jan 7 (IANS) Tech billionaire and Tesla CEO Elon Musk took a dig at US-based automaker General Motors (GM) which sold only 26 EVs during the fourth quarter of 2021.

According to Musk, GM’s fourth quarter numbers have “room to improve”.

As noted by GM, the company sold a total of 26 electric vehicles in the fourth quarter. These comprised 25 Chevy Bolts and one Hummer EV pickup truck, reports Teslarati.

This was quite interesting considering that GM made it a point to announce last month that Hummer EV customer deliveries were already starting, the report said.

“The first 2022 GMC Hummer EV Pickups have been produced at Factory ZERO, and customer deliveries will now begin,” GM said in a statement last month.

“The revolutionary GMC supertruck represents the first of many Ultium-based consumer vehicles to be produced as part of General Motors’ vision for an all-electric future,” it added.

While it is no surprise that GM’s EV sales numbers took a hit in the fourth quarter of 2021 due to Bolt’s ongoing recall and the vehicle’s production halt, the single Hummer EV sale was still quite surprising, the report said.

–IANS

vc/vd