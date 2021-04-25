Musk will host Saturday Night Live with Miley Cyrus on May 8

Adv.

San Francisco, April 25 (IANS) Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk is all set to host Saturday Night Live on May 8 and the musical guest will be American singer-songwriter Miley Cyrus.

Musk will host the 90-minute late night comedy show on television channel NBC.

“Am hosting SNL on May 8. Let’s find out just how live Saturday Night Live really is,” Musk said in a tweet on Sunday.

The official SNL account also posted that Musk will host the show with Cyrus.

New York Yankees owner George Steinbrenner hosted “SNL” in 1990. Then-NBC programming head Brandon Tartikoff fronted the show in 1983 as the network began its storied run of success under his leadership, reports Variety.

Musk has earlier made a controversial appearance on national TV where he smoked weed on Joe Rogan’s podcast.

The CEO of electric-car maker spend more than two-and-a-half hours talking to Rogan about what it’s like inside his head, keeping a car company in business and trying to get governments to regulate artificial intelligence (AI).

Musk also had a cameo in ‘Iron Man 2′ and also played himself on an episode of The Simpsons, titled ‘The Musk Who Fell to Earth’.

He has also appeared in the shows like ‘The Big Bang Theory’, and its spinoff ‘Young Sheldon’.

–IANS

na/