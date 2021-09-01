Musk's satellite-based internet service may launch in India soon

- Advertisement -

San Francisco, Sep 1 (IANS) Tech billionaire Elon Musk has stated on Twitter that his aerospace company SpaceX could launch satellite-based internet service Starlink in India soon.

Musk replied to a Twitter post that the company is figuring out how the regulatory approval process in the country would work for Starlink.

- Advertisement -

“Just figuring out the regulatory approval process,” he said.

Starlink shipped 100,000 terminals to customers recently. The project aims to provide global broadband connectivity via a constellation of satellites.

- Advertisement -

SpaceX began satellite launches in November 2019 and opened its $99 per month beta programme for select customers around a year later.

Since that period, SpaceX has launched more than 1,700 satellites to date and — in addition to the 100,000 shipped terminals — has received over half a million additional orders for the service, TechCrunch reported.

- Advertisement -

Many of Starlink’s beta customers live in remote or rural areas, where access to conventional broadband is limited or nonexistent. Customers pay a $499 upfront cost for the service, which covers a starter kit to get them off the ground: a user terminal (which SpaceX lovingly refers to as “Dishy McFlatface”), Wi-Fi router, power supply, cables and a mounting tripod, the report said.

The company aims to launch around 30,000 Starlink satellites into orbit and expand its user pool to millions of customers.

–IANS

wh/vd