Myntra's EORS 17 to cater to 5 mn shoppers with 17 lakh styles from Dec 10-16

Bengaluru, Dec 7 (IANS) The 17th edition of Myntras biannual End of Reason Sale (EORS) is set to cater to 5 million shoppers with a whopping 17 lakh styles across leading fashion, beauty and lifestyle brands, the company said on Wednesday.

The latest edition of EORS from December 10-16 is bigger with a 70 per cent higher style count than the previous winter edition, raising the bar with over 17 lakh styles across more than 6,000 popular domestic and international brands on offer, according to the company.

Early Access for Myntra Insiders (members of Myntra’s loyalty programme) begins on December 9.

Insiders will also avail free shipping on all orders, and one-of-a-kind price reductions of up to 20 per cent, in addition to the already unmatched prices on offer during the mega fashion carnival.

“EORS has been a mainstay for fashion enthusiasts across the country with 16 successful editions to its credit, and we are confident the 17th will pack a punch, for it keeps getting bigger and better every year, including the selection and sheer number of brands participating with an array of the versatile styles on offer,” said Sharon Pais, Chief Business Officer, Myntra.

The gala event also presents multiple opportunities for Myntra to empower its key partners across the fashion ecosystem, including Kirana store partners, small and medium scale brands, and supply chain partners.

“We are looking forward to catering to the millions of shoppers that wait with bated breath for the EORS to elevate their looks and outfits for the new year and the upcoming party season to wrap up the year in style,” Pais added.

The seven-day event is also expected to cater to 5 million unique customers across the country.

Consumers can choose from an extensive selection of fashion, lifestyle, home decor, beauty and personal care (BPC) products at sharp value offers and unprecedented prices, from leading brands like USPA, Lakme, Dorothy Perkins, boohoo, Nasty Gal, H&M, MASIC, Anomaly, Etude, Levis, Louis Phillipe, Kenneth Cole, Nike, Puma, Adidas, Boat, Red Tape, HRX, Baggit, Lavie, Anouk, Vishudh, Mamaearth, MAC, Benefit, Bath and Body Works, among others.

Some of the key category highlights include the Sports segment, with about 2,000 brands across footwear and apparel on offer, followed by the BPC segment, which will host 1400+ brands at never-before prices, offering more than 70K styles, including incredible offers on Maybelline and Lakme, buy 1 get 1 offer on brands like Nivea and WOW.

In addition, premium brands like MAC, Kama Ayurveda, and Forest Essentials are also giving free gifts and other exciting offers to engage shoppers.

New launches in the segment that are set to captivate consumers include, leading brands such as Anomaly, MASIC, Freeman, and Etude, among others, said the company.

“Limited-time programmes such as Brand Mania and Happy Hour will roll out special offers, First time shoppers can also expect free shipping on their first four orders, while also receiving exciting coupons for future use. ” said Myntra.

With over 16,000 Kirana partners and franchises catering to 20k pin codes across the country, EORS-17 will be leveraging Myntra’s acclaimed Kirana mode to support 80 per cent of the deliveries associated with the event.

