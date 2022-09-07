Myntra's mega 'The Big Fashion Festival' announced as India enters festive season

Bengaluru, Sep 7 (IANS) Leading fashion e-commerce platform Myntra on Wednedsay announced the arrival of its ‘Big Fashion Festival’ (BFF), marking the commencement of the shopping season with over 100 new fashion, beauty and lifestyle launches ahead of the mega event. Over 6 million unique customers are set to shop from the festive fashion event, said the company.

The company said that it will be an opportunity for over 6,000 brands from across the globe to offer shoppers a whopping 1.5 million styles, a 50 per cent increase from the previous festive edition, including the most in-trend collections across fashion, beauty, home offerings among others.

Myntra’s festive event will see international and domestic brands giving unprecedented value offers ranging between 50-90 per cent and have customer engagement constructs including curtain raiser and deal o’clock.

Customers using Axis Bank debit and credit cards to make payments on their purchases will get 10 per cent additional savings, according to the company.

‘Myntra Insiders’, members of Myntra’s popular loyalty program can access the festive offers during Early Access period before everyone else and enjoy a host of benefits such as free shipping on all orders, Myntra gift cards, vouchers from top brands, OTT subscriptions available for lesser SuperCoins as compared to regular days.

This edition of Big Fashion Festival will witness popular brands like Biba, Levis, H&M, Roadster, Nike, Nautica, Mango, Fossil, Maybelline, Adidas, Anouk, House of Pataudi and Boat showcase their latest offering and festive collections to customers from across the country.

There will be more than 100 new launches to woo shoppers with their fresh and trendy collections.

For the first time, the recently launched heritage saree brand Nalli will be available for saree lovers on any e-commerce platform. Some of the other popular ethnic wear brands that will launch their new collections during the BFF include Manyavar and Aurelia, informed Myntra.

The launch of the teens collection from brands like Wrogn and Dressberry, Ruff & Tuff and Nautica will cater to the trendy fashion needs of teenagers among many others, it added.

The previous edition of Myntra’s Big Fashion Festival recorded an unparalleled reception from shoppers across the country, with over 5.5 million unique shoppers thronging the platform for the festive event.

According to the company, this year’s edition is set to see the biggest of international and domestic brands connecting with millions of consumers to meet their festive fashion needs.

