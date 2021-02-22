ADVERTISEMENT
World Technology

'Mythic Quest' season 2 to hit Apple TV+ on May 7

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

San Francisco, Feb 22 (IANS) Apple has confirmed that its popular comedy series on Apple TV+ ‘Mythic Quest’ will return for season 2 on May 7.

The first season of Mythic Quest was around a video game company developing a new expansion for their hit massively multiplayer game.

The show was well-received by critics and viewers, reports 9To5Mac.

ADVERTISEMENT

Season 2 of “Mythic Quest” will focus on the team’s efforts to create a new expansion for the game, building on the “Raven’s Banquet” expansion that was featured in the first season.

A new teaser for Mythic Quest Season 2 was shared on the Ubisoft YouTube channel, giving us a glimpse at we can expect to see when the second season arrives.

The trailer goes on to suggest that the coming season will be set partially or entirely in a post-pandemic world.

ADVERTISEMENT

The show was created by the same minds behind It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia and co-produced by Ubisoft. Production for season 2 was stopped a couple of times after few crew members tested positive for Covid-19.

Recently, Apple inked a new deal with Skydance Animation which will see the animation studio producing TV shows and films for Apple TV+ that are aimed at kids and families

Under the partnership, two seasons of Skydance Animation series “The Search for WondLa” will be coming to Apple TV+.

ADVERTISEMENT

–IANS

wh/na

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleNia Sharma raises the temperature with hot photo
Next articleDrashti Dhami enjoying her floating breakfast and her vacation with husband Neeraj Khemka
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

Technology

Not all Covid patients have enough antibodies: Musk-led study

Glamsham Bureau - 0
San Francisco, Feb 22 (IANS) Billionaire Elon Musk has become a co-author of a study on Covid-19 where he joined researchers to track...
Read more
Technology

Dell opens global innovation facility in Singapore, 1st outside US

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Singapore, Feb 22 (IANS) Dell Technologies has opened a $50 million innovation facility in Singapore focusing on research and development (R&D) in key...
Read more
Sports

Djokovic to 'focus more on Grand Slams' after 9th Aus Open win

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Melbourne, Feb 22 (IANS) Tennis world No.1 Novak Djokovic could be set for a period on the sidelines after his ninth Australian Open win...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Not all Covid patients have enough antibodies: Musk-led study

Glamsham Bureau - 0
San Francisco, Feb 22 (IANS) Billionaire Elon Musk has become a co-author of a study on Covid-19 where he joined researchers to track...

Dell opens global innovation facility in Singapore, 1st outside US

3rd gen Apple AirPods leak reveals new design, ANC support

Hackers slip mysterious malware into 30K Apple Macs

FB, Google, Microsoft adopt Australian misinformation code

Apple unlikely to host 'AirTags' launch event on March 16

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021