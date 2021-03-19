ADVERTISEMENT
World Technology

NASA's Artemis Moon rocket passes key test

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

Washington, March 19 (IANS) NASA has completed a crucial hot fire test of the core stage of Space Launch System (SLS) rocket which is designed to power future Moon missions under the agency’s Artemis programme.

The successful test is a critical milestone ahead of the agency’s Artemis I mission, which will send an uncrewed Orion spacecraft on a test flight around the Moon and back to Earth, paving the way for future Artemis missions with astronauts, NASA said on Thursday.

The team will use data from the tests to validate the core stage design for flight.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The SLS is the most powerful rocket NASA has ever built, and during today’s test the core stage of the rocket generated more than 1.6 million pounds of thrust within seven seconds,” acting NASA Administrator Steve Jurczyk said in a statement.

“The SLS is an incredible feat of engineering and the only rocket capable of powering America’s next-generation missions that will place the first woman and the next man on the Moon.”

NASA previously conducted a hot fire test of the SLS core stage January 16. But at that time the test did not go as planned.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following data analysis, NASA determined a second, longer hot fire test would provide valuable data to help verify the core stage design for flight, while posing minimal risk to the Artemis I core stage.

During the second hot fire test, the stage fired the engines for a little more than eight minutes, just like it will during every Artemis launch to the Moon.

The longer duration hot fire tested a variety of operational conditions, including moving the four engines in specific patterns to direct thrust and powering the engines up to 109 per cent power, throttling down and back up, as they will during flight, NASA said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Next, the core stage for SLS will be refurbished, then shipped to NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

NASA said that SLS is the only rocket that can send the Orion spacecraft, astronauts, and supplies to the Moon on a single mission.

The exploration of the Moon with NASA’s Artemis programme includes preparations to send astronauts to Mars as part of America’s Moon to Mars exploration approach.

–IANS

gb/na

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleVMware acquires Mesh7 for application security on Cloud
Next articleWhatsApp ends support for devices running iOS 9, earlier OS
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Aahana Kumra seeks Union Health Minister's help for parents

Hansal Mehta reacts to 'The Big Bull' comparison with 'Scam 1992'

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 19 (IANS) Filmmaker Hansal Mehta on Friday reacted to a netizen comparing the upcoming Abhishek Bachchan-starrer film "The Big Bull" with his...

Radhika Madan: Not many TV actors want to bring down their ego

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
By Yashika MathurMumbai, March 19 (IANS) Actress Radhika Madan has made a mark as a Bollywood actress with her roles in "Angrezi Medium",...

Armie Hammer booked as suspect in rape-sexual assault case

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Los Angeles, March 19 (IANS) Hollywood actor Armie Hammer has been booked as a suspect by Los Angeles Police Department for alleged rape and...

Surbhi Jyoti decodes chemistry with Karan Singh Grover in 'Qubool Hai 2.0'

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Mumbai, March 19 (IANS) Surbhi Jyoti has opened up on why she thinks she shared a special chemistry with Karan Singh Grover in the...

Facebook working on Instagram for kids under age 13

Technology Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 19 (IANS) Facebook on Friday said it is working on Instagram for kids under age 13 where parents will have...
ADVERTISEMENT

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates