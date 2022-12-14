NASSCOM Foundation launches Aspirational Districts Programme to skill over 3.5 mn

New Delhi, Dec 14 (IANS) The NASSCOM Foundation on Wednesday launched the “Aspirational Districts Programme” intending to digitally enable and skill over 3.5 million people by March 2024, to empower marginalised people in remote and backward areas of India.

Under the programme, NASSCOM Foundation will tap into over 100 aspirational districts, of which 55 districts have so far been identified across 23 states, and the venture will focus on digital literacy, e-governance, and digital skill-building for marginalised communities.

“We are confident that through our collective efforts to roll out people-centric digital initiatives we will be able to transform 55 districts and empower over 3.5 million lives and thus, make technology affordable, equitable and most importantly accessible to the last mile,” Nidhi Bhasin, CEO, NASSCOM Foundation said in a statement.

As part of the programme, the aspired districts will be equipped with Digital Resource Centres that will serve as change agents and engines of development, by providing information, resources, and a wide array of government services.

Moreover, the programme will utilise technology and digital knowledge to empower youth and aspiring women entrepreneurs so they can nurture their talents and improve the quality of life in their communities.

The Foundation will also aid youth by giving them access to employment opportunities in addition to training through the Digital Resource Centres.

Along with imparting quality training in digital skills, the programme will also generate awareness of appropriate government schemes and e-governance services.

–IANS

shs/vd