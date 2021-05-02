Nearly 10k iOS apps enable tracking transparency prompt: Report

Adv.

San Francisco, May 1 (IANS) Almost 10,000 iOS apps have adopted permission prompts to conform with Apple’s App Tracking Transparency (ATT) less than a week after the feature rolled out, a new report said.

Citing its analytics, app data and analysis firm AppFigures said roughly 10,000 apps on the iOS App Store have enabled permission requests to track user Identification for Developer (IDFA) tags in line with Apple’s new guidelines.

For reference, recent reports claim the App Store boasts nearly two million titles in its catalog, Apple Insider reported.

Of note, games account for a bulk of ATT early adopters, accounting for 20 per cent of the total, the report said.

Other categories, like utilities, entertainment, news and shopping, are hovering at around 6 per cent of the whole, while social networking apps, which typically rely heavily on ad targeting for revenue, accounts for a roughly 5 per cent share, it added.

A cursory study of prompts supplied by developers shows a range of requests to track, from detailed explanations to default text and misleading statements.

This could change as Apple sifts through the thousands of updates that arrived alongside the release of iOS 14.5 on Monday, the report said.

Integrated into the latest iOS, iPadOS and tvOS revisions, ATT is a new feature that requires developers to ask permission before tracking users in other apps and across the web.

–IANS

