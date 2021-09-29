Netflix acquires game creator Night School Studio

- Advertisement -

San Francisco, Sep 29 (IANS) Netflix has announced the acquisition of video game creator Night School Studio, marking the first purchase of a gaming studio for the streaming giant.

Along with the acquisition, the company has also rolled out five mobile gaming titles in select European markets, GizmoChina reported.

- Advertisement -

Night School Studio is best known for its debut game, Oxenfree, a supernatural teen thriller with an eerie soundtrack.

The studio’s games — available on Sony’s PlayStation, Microsoft’s Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and PCs — will be the first non-mobile titles in Netflix’s video game portfolio.

- Advertisement -

The news about this acquisition comes at a time when Netflix is looking to diversify its revenue sources as the competition in the online streaming space is increased day by day and new platforms keep coming up.

“Netflix gives film, TV, and now game makers an unprecedented canvas to create and deliver excellent entertainment to millions of people,” Night School Studio said in a statement.

- Advertisement -

“Our explorations in narrative gameplay and Netflix’s track record of supporting diverse storytellers was such a natural pairing,” it added.

Netflix has already confirmed that it won’t be offering a separate subscription for this new gaming service as it is “a one-product company”.

This means that a subscription to the streaming platform offers movies, TV shows, documentaries, and games.

Last month, Netflix Gaming made its debut in Poland with two Stranger Things mobile games.

–IANS

vc/vd