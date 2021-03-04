ADVERTISEMENT
World Technology

Netflix launches TikTok-rival ‘Fast Laughs’ for mobile users

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

New Delhi, March 4 (IANS) Leading video streaming platform Netflix has launched a TikTok-rival called Fast Laughs that gives mobile users an instant, full-screen feed of funny clips from its huge comedy catalog.

Fast Laughs, currently only available for iOS device owners in select countries, looks and feels like TikTok or Instagram Reels.

“Different short clips — taken from shows like Big Mouth or stand-up specials from comedians like Jerry Seinfeld and Ali Wong — play directly within the Netflix app. If one of the shows, films, or specials sparks interest, people can add said title to their saved list to watch later,” Netflix said in a statement late on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fast Laughs offers a full-screen feed from films (like Murder Mystery), series (Big Mouth), sitcoms (The Crew) and stand-up from comedians like Kevin Hart and Ali Wong.

“You access the feed through your bottom navigation menu by clicking on the Fast Laughs tab. Clips will start playing – when one ends another begins, to keep the laughs coming,” Netflix said.

Fast Laughs also lets smartphone users add series, films and stand-up specials to their list, or start viewing them immediately.

ADVERTISEMENT

You can also share the clips individually on WhatsApp, Instagram, Snapchat and Twitter so your friends can get in on the fun too.

The company said that it will soon start testing Fast Laughs for Android users.

–IANS

ADVERTISEMENT

na/

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleGoogle says won't track users as they browse web
Next articleApple lets users to transfer iCloud images to Google Photos
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Alankrita Shrivastava: Making women-oriented films is not easy

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Alankrita Shrivastava, says that making women-oriented films isn't easy. Right from shooting to distribution, it is tough to get the appropriate budgets & provisions
Read more
News

Sonakshi Sinha announces ‘Bulbul Tarang’

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha on Wednesday announced her next project
Read more
Review

Movie Review | The Girl on the Train: Yeh Train, Woh Kajal, Kya Novel, Kya Picture…

Vishal Verma - 0
Parineeti Chopra has criminally given her worst act in 'The Girl on the Train' till date. She deserves much better...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Apple may launch iPad Mini Pro soon

Glamsham Bureau - 0
San Francisco, March 5 (IANS) Apple is reportedly working on "iPad Mini Pro" and could come as soon as "in the second half...

Vivo brings VISION+ to boost mobile photography culture

Jabra launches new headset for Rs 10,922

Why this rocky 'super-Earth' is an astronomer's dream

New way to halt excessive inflammation

TikTok makes it easier for creators to connect with fans

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021