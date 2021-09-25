Netflix making documentary about QuadrigaCX Bitcoin saga

- Advertisement -

San Francisco, Sep 25 (IANS) Streaming giant Netflix has announced a slate of upcoming true crime documentaries. Along with a second season of ‘Tiger King’, there’s a documentary on the way that will dive into one of the messiest Bitcoin tales to date.

‘Trust No One: The Hunt For The Crypto King’ will debut in 2022. It centres around a group of cryptocurrency investors-turned-amateur detectives.

They attempt to get to the bottom of the suspicious death of crypto exchange founder Gerald Cotten and figure out what actually happened to the $250 million they think he stole from them, reports Engadget.

Cotten was the founder of QuadrigaCX, said to be the biggest crypto exchange in Canada for sometime. He died in December 2018 of Crohn’s disease complications.

According to his widow, Jennifer Robertson, Cotten was the only one who knew the passwords to QuadrigaCX’s offline crypto storage, meaning the digital currency that was worth nearly $200 million CAD in early 2019 was no longer accessible.

However, internet sleuths uncovered some eyebrow-raising details about the saga, the report said.

For one thing, Cotten wrote a will a month before he died in which he left all of his assets to Robertson. There were also suggestions that QuadrigaCX didn’t have enough cash on hand to pay all of its creditors and even that Cotten faked his death and disappeared with the money.

The company ceased operations in 2019 after it was declared bankrupt.

The FBI started investigating that year, seeking information from those who lost money after Cotten’s death and QuadrigaCX’s collapse.

It remains to be seen whether the documentary will include any concrete details about the resolution of the saga, but it should at least direct the spotlight toward one of the more curious crypto cases of recent years.

Also Netflix will start streaming in February 2022, ‘The Tinder Swindler’, a documentary about a conman who posed as a billionaire on the dating app, and the women who tried to stop him.

