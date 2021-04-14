Netflix redesigns kids’ profiles to show their favourites on TVs

Adv.

New Delhi, April 14 (IANS) Streaming giant Netflix is redesigning kids profiles on connected TVs to help them watch their favourite shows and movies.

The redesigned kids’ profile will prominently feature characters from their most-watched titles right on home screen, reports Variety.

Netflix Kids profiles on TVs will include a “favourites” row on the homepage with five characters shown above the related series or movie.

“We wanted to represent a title in the way that kids most recognise it — through the characters,” said Michelle Parsons, product manager for kids and family at Netflix.

“This is going to be like a kid walking into their own room, where they know where every Lego piece is,” Parsons was quoted as saying in the report on Tuesday.

For a show to appear in the favourites row, a kid must watch it at least once.

The favourites row will feature characters from all titles available on Netflix, covering both licensed and original content.

For now, the new favourites row appears in kids profiles in Netflix’s connected TV apps.

“The company will test the feature across other devices in the coming months,” Parsons said.

–IANS

na/