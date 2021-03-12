ADVERTISEMENT
World Technology

Netflix rolls out new test to curb password sharing

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

New Delhi, March 12 (IANS) If you watch Netflix via borrowing the password from your friend, you may need to ask for a verification code every time you log in, as the content streaming giant is all set to crack down on password sharing.

Netflix which has more than 200 million paid subscribers globally, has rolled out a new test with select users, to stop password sharing for those who borrow account login information from users outside of their home or family, reports GammaWire.

In the test, a warning notification pops up, requesting that the user must verify that it is his or her account with a verification code via either email or mobile text sent to the original account holder.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the fact is that this test may not stop all password sharing as your friend will surely pass on the verification code to you too, the aim is that it will prevent some password sharing.

Most of the users who were part of the test simply pressed “verify later” and the warning returned for a second time.

A Netflix spokesperson told The Verge on Thursday that the “test is designed to help ensure that people using Netflix accounts are authorised to do so.”

ADVERTISEMENT

With tough competition in the streaming market, the move appears sensible as Netflix needs to pay closer attention to user growth and stop password sharing in order to gain new users.

In January, Netflix announced it crossed 200 million paid subscribers in 2020 as Covid-19 restrictions helped it to gain viewership.

Average paid streaming memberships increased 23 per cent year over year in Q4 2020.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Since the start of 2018, our paid memberships have risen from 111m to 204 million and our average revenue per membership has grown from $9.88 to $11.02, despite significant F/X (foreign exchange) headwinds,” Netflix said.

“This approach has allowed us to organically increase revenue by $4-$5 billion annually over the past several years,” it added.

For 2020, Netflix added a record 37 million paid memberships, achieved $25 billion in annual revenue – over 24 per cent year over year – and grew operating profit 76 per cent to $4.6 billion.

–IANS

na/

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleSpotify, Kakao agree to global music licensing deal
Next articlePakistan bans TikTok again for 'peddling vulgarity'
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Innovations to make shooting short more popular

Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 15 (IANS) To make target shooting viewer-friendly, the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) has made several innovations to make the...
Read more
News

Bengaluru film fest deferred amid Covid surge

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Bengaluru, March 15 (IANS) The much-awaited Bengaluru International Film Festival (Biffes) has been postponed indefinitely from March 24-31 due to surge in Covid...
Read more
Sports

No crowd for last 3 T20Is due to rise in Covid cases

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Ahmedabad, March 15 (IANS) The final three T20 Internationals between India and England will be hosted behind closed doors due to a rise in...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Arjun Kanungo opens up on acting in Salman Khan's 'Radhe'

Paris Hilton on ‘The Holy Trinity’ and her ‘awkward’ moment

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Paris Hilton says it was awkward for her and Britney Spears when actor Lindsay Lohan just joined...

Orlando Bloom: I got good at hiding myself

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Los Angeles, March 16 (IANS) Hollywood star Orlando Bloom says he hated being looked at the whole time in his twenties, and quickly learned...

Lorraine Kelly wants to host late night version of her show

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Los Angeles, March 16 (IANS) TV personality Lorraine Kelly says she wants to host a late night version of her show, where she would...

Geetika Vidya Ohlyan and Jagjeet Sandhu co-star in 'Escaype Live' (Lead)

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 16 (IANS) Actress Geetika Vidya Ohlyan, who shot to fame with her title role in the cop drama "Soni", co-stars with...

Innovations to make shooting short more popular

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 15 (IANS) To make target shooting viewer-friendly, the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) has made several innovations to make the...
ADVERTISEMENT

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates