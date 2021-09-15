New Apple iPad in India starts at Rs 30,900

- Advertisement -

New Delhi, Sep 15 (IANS) Expanding its iPad lineup, tech giant Apple has unveiled two new iPads — iPad and iPad mini — that come with advance features and in India, they start at Rs 30,900.

The Wi-Fi models of iPad, in silver and space grey finishes, are available with a starting price of Rs 30,900 and Wi-Fi + Cellular models start at Rs 42,900.

- Advertisement -

The new iPad starts with 64GB of storage — double the storage of the previous generation.

Apple Pencil (1st generation), available for purchase separately for Rs 8,500, is compatible with iPad (9th generation).

- Advertisement -

The Wi-Fi models of iPad mini are available with a starting price of Rs 46,900 and Wi-Fi + Cellular models start at Rs 60,900.

The new iPad mini, in 64GB and 256GB configurations, comes in pink, starlight, purple and space grey finishes.

- Advertisement -

Apple Pencil (2nd generation) is available for purchase separately, for Rs 10,900, and is compatible with an iPad mini.

The 10.2-inch iPad features the A13 Bionic chipset, delivering a 20 per cent performance boost over the previous generation.

The iPad mini, with an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display featuring the brand new A15 Bionic chip, delivers up to 80 per cent faster performance than the previous generation.

–IANS

vc/vd