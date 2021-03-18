ADVERTISEMENT
World Technology

New ASUS gaming notebooks to feature MediaTek Wi-Fi 6 chipset

By Glamsham Bureau
Taipei, March 17 (IANS) Chipmaker company MediaTek on Wednesday announced that its MT7921 Wi-Fi 6 chipset is powering ASUS Republic of Gamers’ (ROG) and The Ultimate Force (TUF) new gaming notebooks.

Wi-Fi 6 delivers multi-gigabit, low latency Wi-Fi, providing more reliable connectivity experiences even when users are gaming, streaming or video chatting across multiple devices.

The ROG and TUF series powered by MediaTek’s Wi-Fi 6 technology will be available in the market from the month of March.

“MediaTek offers best-in-class solutions for notebooks with our high performance, power efficient chipsets with the latest connectivity technologies,” Alan Hsu, Corporate Vice President at MediaTek, said in a statement.

“Working with companies like ASUS, has made MediaTek the global leader in connectivity solutions with the broadest Wi-Fi portfolio across broadband, retail routers, smart phones, consumer electronics and gaming devices,” Hsu added.

For the ROG and TUF series, the MT7921 delivers high performance, power efficiency for longer battery life and fast, reliable connectivity.

“We’re excited to bring MediaTek’s Wi-Fi technology to ROG and TUF series,” said Rangoon Chang, ROG General Manager, PCs and Laptops.

The MediaTek’s Wi-Fi 6 solutions includes a higher throughput performance over 2×2 dual-band antennas compared with previous Wi-Fi 5 solutions.

MediaTek’s Wi-Fi solutions power hundreds of millions of devices every year, and industry demand for Wi-Fi 6 solutions continues to grow, the company said.

–IANS

vc/bg

