ADVERTISEMENT
World Technology

New Covid variant found in UK as 32 cases identified: Report

By IANS
ADVERTISEMENT

London, Feb 16 (IANS) A team of researchers has detected another Covid-19 variant with a potentially worrying set of mutations with 32 cases found in the UK.

The variant, known as B1525, is the subject of a report by researchers at the University of Edinburgh, who said it has been detected through genome sequencing in 10 countries including Denmark, the US and Australia, with 32 cases found in the UK so far.

The earliest sequences were dated to December and cropped up in the UK and Nigeria, reports The Guardian.

ADVERTISEMENT

The team said the variant has similarities in its genome to the Kent variant, B117, and it contains a number of mutations that have worried researchers, including the E484K mutation to the spike protein — a protein found on the outside of the virus that plays an important role in helping the virus to enter cells.

This E484K mutation is present in variants that emerged in South Africa and Brazil and is thought to help the virus evade neutralising antibodies, the report said.

According to Simon Clarke from the University of Reading, while it was unclear what effect many of the mutations may have on the ability of Covid-19 to establish an infection, or on the severity of disease, the presence of the E484K mutation was known in the South Africa variant to confer a degree of resistance to some vaccines.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We don’t yet know how well this [new] variant will spread, but if it is successful it can be presumed that immunity from any vaccine or previous infection will be blunted,” he said.

Clarke added that the new variant should be included in efforts to boost testing to pick up variants of concern.

–IANS

ADVERTISEMENT

vc/bg

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleIBM, Tech Mahindra team up to build $1bn ecosystem for each other
Next articleIBM CEO Arvind Krishna reiterates to expand operations in India
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Practiced batting at home during Covid-19 lockdown: Ashwin

IANS - 0
Chennai, Feb 16 (IANS) India off-spinner R Ashwin on Tuesday attributed his success with the bat in recent times to preparations at home...
Read more
Sports

Boxing's Paris World qualifier for Olympics cancelled

IANS - 0
By Navneet SinghNew Delhi, Feb 16 (IANS) India's chances of earning a few more boxing quota places for this year's Olympic Games, have diminished...
Read more
Sports

International cricket returns to Caribbean with series vs Sri Lanka

IANS - 0
St John's (Antigua), Feb 16 (IANS) Cricket West Indies (CWI) on Tuesday confirmed the all-format tour of Sri Lanka to West Indies starting...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Google Play Store fees to jump on new billing policy in...

IANS - 0
Seoul, Feb 16 (IANS) Google Play Store fees could increase by more than $136 million in South Korea due to new billing policy...

Basic civic services just a click away for residents of 62...

IBM CEO Arvind Krishna reiterates to expand operations in India

IBM, Tech Mahindra team up to build $1bn ecosystem for each...

Microsoft starts testing Xbox Cloud gaming on web

Bitcoin jumps above $50,000 for first time ever

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021