New Philips soundbars with wireless subwoofer now in India

New Delhi, Dec 6 (IANS) TPV Technology, the licence partner of Philips, on Tuesday unveiled two new Dolby Atmos soundbars with wireless subwoofer in the country.

The Philips TAB8947 and TAB7807 soundbars will be available for Rs 35,990 and Rs 28,990 respectively at all leading online and offline stores across the country, the company said in a statement.

The soundbars offer better cinematic experience with crystal-clear audio and their wireless subwoofer provides better bass to the media.

The TAB8947 soundbar gives a multidimensional audio experience with 660W output.

“The 660W output with 8 integrated drivers and 8-inch subwoofer brings pure power that fill any room with spellbinding soundtracks, thunderous effects, and crystal-clear dialogue,” the company said.

With AI (artificial intelligence) voice assistance, you can play music easily through the soundbar without even using your hands.

Additionally, it provides a 360-degree surround effect.

On the other hand, Philips TAB7807 soundbar delivers virtual 3D sound for taking your listening experience to a higher level. It offers an output of 620W and is equipped with 6 integrated drivers and 8-inch powerful subwoofers for a seamless audio experience.

You can also adjust the EQ (equalizer) modes, bass, treble and volume settings on your soundbar with the remote control through Philips Easylink technology.

“With this launch, we aim to further fill up the needs of our consumer and provide them with the best of innovation and technology at an amazing price,” said Piush Sharma, India Business Head, Philips TV and Audio Business, TPV Technology India.

–IANS

aj/uk/