New Pixstory app offers troll free space with 'Truth Filter'

ADVERTISEMENT

Washington, March 2 (IANS) Amid the global call to make social media experience safer and richer, a team of former journalists and academics has launched Pixstory, an experimental and revolutionary new social media app.

The app, available for download on both Android and iOS devices, offers three-step ‘Truth Filter’ process to weed out hate and disinformation from its platform.

Each Pixstory user is assigned an ‘Integrity Score’ that increases based on their transparency, evidence-based contributions, and interactions on the app.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Democracies around the world are at risk if the lies and hate on social media continue unchecked. People are looking for a better way, and we believe Pixstory is it. This revolutionary platform will be a safe, troll-free space where facts and authenticity trump clicks and likes,” said Appu Esthose Suresh, Founder and CEO.

Pixstory allows users to create personal, evidence-based stories with up to 12 photos and 360 words per post.

Contributors can “support” and “challenge” stories and earn a higher Integrity Score with fact-based posts.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pixstory contributors are rewarded with badges based on their Integrity Score and proficiency in a particular subject area.

Former slam dunk champion and eight-time NBA all-star, Dwight Howard, has endorsed the platform.

“Pixstory is a place where everyone can be themselves and share different points of view without the worry of threats, shame, or abuse. Pixstory will be proof that social media can be a force for good, rather than a wedge between families and communities,” Howard said in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

–IANS

na/