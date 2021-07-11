New rules to ensure responsible social media ecosystem: IT Minister

Adv.

New Delhi, July 11 (IANS) India’s Electronics and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has reviewed the implementation of the new IT rules and said that these norms will ensure safer and responsible social media ecosystem in India.

Taking to the India-made micro-blogging platform Koo, he said that he reviewed the implementation and compliance of the new guidelines along with the Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

“Reviewed the implementation and compliance of Information Technology Rules, 2021, along with my colleague Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar Ji. These guidelines are empowering and protecting users and will ensure a safer and responsible social media ecosystem in India,” he said.

Just after assuming charge of the ministry, Vaishnaw on Thursday said that everyone has to follow the law of the country.

The minister has taken charge of the ministry at a time when the government and the US-headquartered micro-blogging platform Twitter seemed to be at loggerheads over the new norms, with the previous IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad publicly blaming Twitter of flouting norms.

The Delhi High Court on Thursday said that there is no interim protection for Twitter and the Centre is free to take any action if the micro-blogging site breaches the new IT rules. Twitter has lost the intermediary status in the country.

However, paying heed to the government’s demand, Twitter has finally appointed Vinay Prakash as its Resident Grievance officer (RGO) for the country.

–IANS

