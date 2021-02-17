New Samsung laptops may include OLED screens, S Pen support: Report

ADVERTISEMENT

Seoul, Feb 17 (IANS) South Korean tech giant Samsung is working on two new laptops — Galaxy Book Pro and Galaxy Book Pro 360 — that may feature OLED displays and will be compatible with S Pen stylus.

The Galaxy Book Pro will be available in an LTE variant as well, and the Galaxy Book Pro 360 will also come in a 5G version.

The Galaxy Book Pro could feature a traditional form factor, while the Galaxy Book Pro 360 could be a 2-in-1 laptop with a 360-degree hinge, reports SamMobile.

The laptops were first revealed in a Bluetooth certification filing that surfaced last month. Both laptop models feature Bluetooth 5.1 as per the certification documents.

According to The Verge, the laptops will reportedly be available with 13.3-inch and 15.6-inch screens.

These wouldn’t be the first of Samsung’s laptops to support the S Pen, but it comes after the company announced a new pair of S Pen styluses alongside the Galaxy S21 Ultra, the report said.

There’s a standard S Pen that’s sold separately from the phone, and later this year it’ll be joined by the S Pen Pro, an upgraded version that adds Bluetooth and air gesture support, it added.

The new laptops are rumored to be powered by Intel Core i5 and i7 CPUs.

–IANS

vc/in