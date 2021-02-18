ADVERTISEMENT
World Technology

New Windows 10 version now available for Beta testing

By IANS
San Francisco, Feb 18 (IANS) Microsoft has started rolling out its next Windows 10 feature update ’21H1′ to insider testers in the Beta channel.

According to ZDNet, Beta channel testers who “seek” the new test build will get version 19043.844.

Microsoft said that Windows 10 21H1 will be delivered with servicing technology, which was previously used for the October 2020 Update and November 2019 Update.

Microsoft is promising a scoped set of features, security and quality improvements.

Windows 10 21H1 will be a minor update and will be delivered via an enablement pack.

The new features in this update will include Windows Hello multicamera support. Windows Defender Application Guard performance improvements including document-opening times and Windows Management Instrument Group Policy Service (GPSVC) updating performance improvements for remote-work scenarios.

Microsoft, in a note to the hardware partners, stated that Windows 10 version 21H1 will follow the same guidelines as Windows 10 version 20H2. The tech giant earlier said that broad deployment of the update will begin in the first half of this year.

–IANS

wh/na

