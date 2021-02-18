ADVERTISEMENT
World Technology

New Windows 10 version to focus on improving remote work (Lead)

By IANS
ADVERTISEMENT

San Francisco, Feb 18 (IANS) Microsoft has started rolling out its next Windows 10 feature update ’21H1′ to insider testers in the Beta channel with focus on improving remote work scenarios.

Microsoft’s improvements for this 21H1 version are clearly designed for IT admins to improve support for remote working. This includes improving document opening times for Microsoft’s built-in anti-virus software, and performance improvements for the management and configuration side of Windows, reports The Verge.

Beta channel testers who “seek” the new test build will get version 19043.844.

ADVERTISEMENT

Microsoft said that Windows 10 21H1 will be delivered with servicing technology, which was previously used for the October 2020 Update and November 2019 Update.

Microsoft is promising a scoped set of features, security and quality improvements.

Windows 10 21H1 will be a minor update and will be delivered via an enablement pack.

ADVERTISEMENT

The new features in this update will include Windows Hello multicamera support and Windows Management Instrument Group Policy Service (GPSVC) updating performance improvements for remote-work scenarios.

Microsoft, in a note to the hardware partners, stated that Windows 10 version 21H1 will follow the same guidelines as Windows 10 version 20H2. The tech giant earlier said that broad deployment of the update will begin in the first half of this year.

–IANS

ADVERTISEMENT

wh/na

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleTwitter-rival Koo surpasses 40 lakh users in a jiffy
Next articleLG may deliver displays for Apple's foldable iPhones
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

'Toolkit' case: 'No leakage of info to media', Centre tells HC

IANS - 0
New Dekhi, Feb 18 (IANS) The Centre told the Delhi High Court on Thursday that there has been no leakage of messages or...

Telco Singtel admits data breach affecting 129,000 customers

'Over 58% Indian students use edtech apps for exams preparations'

How will NASA's newest rover look for sign of past life...

OPPO patents smartphone with sideways sliding selfie camera

LG may deliver displays for Apple's foldable iPhones

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021