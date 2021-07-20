NFTically raises seed funds, launches global marketplace for NFTs

Adv.

New Delhi, July 20 (IANS) NFTically, a unique global non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace from India, on Tuesday announced it has raised seed fund from Polygon Matic CEO and angel investor Jayanti Kanani and others.

NFTically enables content creators to launch their own NFT store or marketplace under their domain name, and said it is on track to onboard 1,000 multidisciplinary artists and content creators within the next three months.

“With a clear focus on NFT awareness and the platform’s user experience (UX), we aim to connect people with their favourite collectibles, artists, and objects. Through NFTically, anyone can launch any number of NFT marketplaces and get the right value of their creation,” said Toshendra Sharma, Founder and CEO.

With NFTically, one can create and sell NFTs in four steps: Set up your wallet, create your collection, upload and mint your NFTs and earn Ethereum for your art.

“The NFT market maturity is one of the most exciting developments that we have witnessed in the Blockchain domain in recent times. This technology shift is much to be banked upon by both investors and artists as it will remain a high growth area,” said Kanani.

NFTs allow people to buy and sell ownership of unique digital items in cryptocurrencies, and keep track of who owns them using the Blockchain. NFTs can technically contain anything digital, including drawings, artworks, tweets, animated GIFs, songs or even video games.

With features like Custom UI, social tokens of influencers and KYC, NFTically said it would provide free minting of artworks on its platform, while offering an industry lowest fee of 1.5 per cent on sales occurring on the artists own store/marketplace and 2.5 per cent fee for sales on the NFTically Marketplace.

NFTically currently supports trading and minting in Ethereum, Polygon and Binance smartchain.

