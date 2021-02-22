ADVERTISEMENT
World Technology

Nikita, Shantanu join Delhi Police's Toolkit probe

By Glamsham Bureau
New Delhi, Feb 22 (IANS) Activists Nikita Jacob and Shantanu Muluk joined the investigation into the ‘Toolkit’ case on Monday at Delhi Police’s cyber cell office.

The development came after the Delhi Police contacted Jacob and Muluk over phone and issued notices, respectively.

Both had assured they would join the investigation on Monday.

The cyber cell in Dwarka here would question them over the toolkit case as their roles need to be established with the evidence.

The three accused in the case: Shantanu, Nikita and Disha Ravi might be questioned simultaneously and also confronted with each other with the evidence the cyber cell has against them.

Police said that they had also received a reply from Google over IP addresses and locations regarding the toolkit which the sources say was uploaded from locations in Karnataka and Maharashtra.

The Delhi Police has also sought details from Zoom regarding a call which was organised on January 11 in which nearly 70 people participated, including Shantanu and Nikita.

The Delhi Police have claimed that Ravi, Jacob and Muluk created the ‘toolkit’ pertaining to the farmers agitation which was shared with climate activist Greta Thunberg. A ‘toolkit’ is a series of guidelines suggesting how a particular aim can be achieved. Toolkits chart out plans of action explaining topics at hand and offers suggestions that could be followed to achieve particular goals.

–IANS

zaz/in

