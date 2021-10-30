NMCG mulls Centre Of Excellence on water reuse

- Advertisement -

New Delhi, Oct 29 (IANS) The National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) is considering a proposal for development of globally recognised Centre Of Excellence on Water Reuse, it was announced on Friday.

“The project ‘NMCG-TERI Centre Of Excellence (CoE) On Water Reuse’ was discussed at the 38th Executive Committee meeting of the NMCG. In the recent past, NMCG has undertaken some projects and initiatives for wastewater reuse. But it has been observed that cost of treatment is comparatively higher for tertiary treatment. Hence there is a need to foster innovative and cost-effective technologies for tertiary treatment,” a Jal Shakti Ministry statement said.

The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI) has already developed a new technology (TADOX) that can be integrated with the secondary treatment to achieve better water quality. “The proposed CoE will have interface between the policy makers, regulatory authorities, financial institutions, R&D, technology developers and providers and end-users including the industry and ULBs in the field of Wastewater Treatment and Reuse,” the statement said.

Another project that was discussed was a proposal by IIT Roorkee for guidelines for constructed wetland (CW) systems for treatment of sewage in India.

“Due to the lack of such guidelines for CW systems, the applications of recently proven efficient CW technology for sewage treatment are limited. This project will help in standardisation of CW systems for efficient utilisation of their potential in sewage treatment under the ongoing efforts of the NMCG,” the release said.

IIT Roorkee also presented a proposal on ‘Identification of Critical Soil Erosion Prone Areas and Preparation of Catchment Area Treatment Plan’. In India, about 5,334 m-tonnes of soil is being detached annually due to various reasons.

The critical soil erosion prone areas will be identified in this project and recommendation of best management practices shall be carried out from soil and water conservation viewpoint.

“The catchment of the Upper Ganga River (Haridwar-Narora stretch) located in western Uttar Pradesh has been selected as the study area,” the meeting decided.

Scores of other projects including STPs and ghats in Uttarakhand, Bihar and West Bengal were discussed and sanctioned in the meeting, chaired by NMCG Director General Rajiv Ranjan Mishra, the release added.

–IANS

niv/vd