Nokia shipped nearly 12.8 mn handsets in Q2

New Delhi, Aug 22 (IANS) Nokia brand shipped nearly 12.8 million handsets in the second quarter (Q2) of 2021, new data has showed.

In terms of smartphones, Nokia Mobile did see an improvement in shipments of 36 per cent compared to Q1 2021, driven by the new Nokia 1.4, G and C series devices, according to Counterpoint Research.

In Q2 2021, the Nokia brand remained the second biggest brand in terms of market share on the feature phone market.

Nokia Mobile grabbed 18 per cent of the feature phone market share.

The number of shipped feature phones decreased compared to previous quarter by 8 per cent, meaning nearly 10.1 million units were shipped.

Global smartphone shipments declined by 7 per cent QoQ in Q2 2021, primarily due to ongoing component shortages as well as the implementation or extension of COVID-19 restrictions across Asia and Europe.

Nearly 329 million units were shipped in Q2.

Shipments, however, grew by 19 per cent YoY as inoculation rates increased in several major economies preventing the need for lockdowns as stringent as those seen in the same quarter of last year.

–IANS

na/