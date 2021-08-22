HomeWorldTechnology

Nokia shipped nearly 12.8 mn handsets in Q2

By Glamsham Bureau
Nokia shipped nearly 12.8 mn handsets in Q2
- Advertisement -

New Delhi, Aug 22 (IANS) Nokia brand shipped nearly 12.8 million handsets in the second quarter (Q2) of 2021, new data has showed.

In terms of smartphones, Nokia Mobile did see an improvement in shipments of 36 per cent compared to Q1 2021, driven by the new Nokia 1.4, G and C series devices, according to Counterpoint Research.

- Advertisement -

In Q2 2021, the Nokia brand remained the second biggest brand in terms of market share on the feature phone market.

Nokia Mobile grabbed 18 per cent of the feature phone market share.

- Advertisement -

The number of shipped feature phones decreased compared to previous quarter by 8 per cent, meaning nearly 10.1 million units were shipped.

Global smartphone shipments declined by 7 per cent QoQ in Q2 2021, primarily due to ongoing component shortages as well as the implementation or extension of COVID-19 restrictions across Asia and Europe.

- Advertisement -

Nearly 329 million units were shipped in Q2.

Shipments, however, grew by 19 per cent YoY as inoculation rates increased in several major economies preventing the need for lockdowns as stringent as those seen in the same quarter of last year.

–IANS

na/

- Advertisement -
Previous articleScientists find evidence of solar-driven change on Moon
Next articleMicrosoft quietly rolls out Windows Server 2002 ahead of Windows 11
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

OTT REVIEWS

WORLD NEWS

SOCIAL COUNTER

1,066,860FansLike
43,065FollowersFollow
6,079FollowersFollow
57,435FollowersFollow

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology.

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv