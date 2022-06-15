Nothing reveals Phone (1) design prior to its launch

- Advertisement -

New Delhi, June 15 (IANS) Ahead of the launch, London-based consumer electronics company Nothing on Wednesday revealed the design of its upcoming smartphone – Phone (1) – which will be manufactured in India.

On the micro-blogging site Twitter, the company shared the image of the upcoming smartphone that appears to be constructed from transparent material and includes glowing light strips on the back.

“Bold. Warm. Full of soul. A return to instinct. This is Phone (1). Tune in on July 12 to hear all about it,” the company captioned the image.

Nothing CEO and Co-founder Carl Pei also retweeted the image and wrote: “Leaks are harder to contain nowadays and many of you have been waiting for a long time. So here it is. This is Phone (1) design”.

Meanwhile, users showed a mixed reaction to the company’s much-anticipated smartphone’s design.

Recently, Nothing announced that its Phone (1) will be manufactured at a facility in Tamil Nadu.

“We are thrilled to announce that every Phone (1) sold in India will be manufactured locally,” Manu Sharma, VP and GM of Nothing India had said.

The upcoming smartphone will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon mobile platform. It is said to be the company’s first smartphone and a second device in the overall product ecosystem of the brand.

The device will come pre-installed with the Nothing OS. The device will be treated with three years of OS upgrades and four years of security updates.

–IANS

vc/uk/bg