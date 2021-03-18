ADVERTISEMENT
World Technology

Novel drug target for treating Covid

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

New York, March 17 (IANS) A team of researchers has identified a potential new target for anti-Covid-19 therapies.

The findings, published in Nature Microbiology, indicated that a coronavirus enzyme called PLpro (papain-like protease) blocks the body’s immune response to the infection.

“Our findings offer insights into a never-before characterized mechanism of immune activation and how PLpro disrupts this response, enabling SARS-CoV-2 to freely replicate and wreak havoc throughout the host,” said researcher Michaela Gack from the University of Chicago in the US.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We discovered that inhibiting PLpro may help rescue the early immune response that is key to limiting viral replication and spread,” Gack added.

One of the body’s frontline immune defences is a class of receptor proteins, including one called MDA5, that identify invaders by foreign patterns in their genetic material. When the receptors recognise a foreign pattern, they become activated and kick-start the immune system into antiviral mode.

This is done in part by increasing the downstream expression of proteins encoded by interferon-stimulated genes (ISGs), the researchers said.

ADVERTISEMENT

In this study, the team identified a novel mechanism that leads to MDA5 activation during virus infection.

They found that ISG15 must physically bind to specific regions in the MDA5 receptor — a process termed ISGylation — in order for MDA5 to effectively activate and unleash antiviral actors against invaders.

They showed that ISGylation helps to promote the formation of larger MDA5 protein complexes, which ultimately results in a more robust immune response against a range of viruses.

ADVERTISEMENT

The research team also showed that the coronavirus enzyme PLpro physically interacts with the receptor MDA5 and inhibits the ISGylation process.

The researchers said that more research is necessary, but the findings suggest that therapeutics that inhibit the enzyme may help treat Covid-19.

–IANS

vc/bg

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleRoscosmos wants to build national orbital station, says CEO
Next articleTaking 'microbreaks' at work may boost productivity
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Anthony Mackie plans non-profit Off-Broadway project in New Orleans

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Los Angeles, March 17 (IANS) Actor Anthony Mackie, or the Falcon in the Marvel universe, is setting up a community-based theatre group in...
Read more
Sports

All England Open: All Indian shuttlers cleared to play (3rd ld)

Glamsham Bureau - 0
By Rohit MundayurNew Delhi, March 17 (IANS) All Indian badminton players have been cleared to compete at the All England Open Championships, starting...
Read more
Sports

NRAI chief backs India to deliver successful ISSF World Cup

Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 17 (IANS) National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) president Raninder Singh on Wednesday expressed confidence in the staging of...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Chinese hackers target telecoms companies worldwide

Taking 'microbreaks' at work may boost productivity

Technology Glamsham Bureau - 0
New York, March 17 (IANS) If you feel tired while working in the office, chat with a colleague or have a snack...

Novel drug target for treating Covid

Technology Glamsham Bureau - 0
New York, March 17 (IANS) A team of researchers has identified a potential new target for anti-Covid-19 therapies.The findings, published in Nature Microbiology,...

Roscosmos wants to build national orbital station, says CEO

Technology Glamsham Bureau - 0
Moscow, March 17 (IANS) Russia's space agency Roscosmos is more interested in building a new Russian orbital station than an international one, the...

Samsung to maintain no 1 smartphone vendor status in 2021

Technology Glamsham Bureau - 0
Seoul, March 17 (IANS) Samsung Electronics Co is expected to defend its top status in the global smartphone market this year, despite challenges...

OnePlus CEO makes company's 1st smartwatch official

Technology Glamsham Bureau - 0
Beijing, March 17 (IANS) Confirming the launch of OnePlus Watch on March 23, the company's CEO on Wednesday said that a "burdenless" design...
ADVERTISEMENT

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates