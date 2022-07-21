Now anyone can migrate WhatsApp chats from Android to iOS, vice versa

San Francisco, July 21 (IANS) Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp has announced that it now allows users to transfer their chat history from Android to iOS and vice versa for all users.

On the micro-blogging platform, the company also shared a link that tells how to migrate WhatsApp data from Android to iPhone.

“A new way to keep the chats that mean the most. Today, you will have the ability to transfer your entire chat history from Android to iOS and vice versa. Now you have the freedom to switch to and from your preferred devices,” the company wrote on Twitter.

WhatsApp mentioned that if users are moving from an Android phone to an iPhone, they can transfer their account information, profile photo, individual chats, group chats, chat history, media, and settings.

However, users cannot transfer their call history or display name.

Recently, the company said that iPhone users can migrate their WhatsApp data using the ‘Move to iOS’ app.

By downloading the ‘Move to iOS’ app on their Android phone, users can use it to transfer the things they care about most, including contacts, messages, photos, videos, email accounts, calendars, and now WhatsApp message history from their Android phone to iPhone.

Meanwhile, the platform is likely working on a new feature that may allow users to post voice notes on their status updates.

A voice note shared as a status update may be called “voice status”.

The feature will only be shared with the people you choose within your status privacy settings, and the voice note will be end-to-end encrypted as other images and videos shared to your status.

