Now ask Amazon Alexa for live cricket commentary, scores

New Delhi, Oct 26 (IANS) As millions of Indians are glued to TV screens watching the T20 World Cup 2022, Amazon on Wednesday announced that the people can now get official live cricket commentary and scores from virtual assistant Alexa.

Users can ask the device about the recent match information such as schedules, scores, team sheets and player statistics, the company said.

This skill is available for free on different devices, including Echo smart speakers, Fire TV, Alexa mobile app and the Amazon shopping app (Android).

Users just have to say “Alexa, start live cricket commentary,” to tune in.

Additionally, it can be used to set reminders for the matches and to keep track of the favourite team’s fixtures.

Alexa can also use information from past matches to analyse the current ongoing matches to tell expected winner, innings scores and much more, the company added.

The company said recently that the number of requests to Amazon Alexa in Hindi language had increased by more than 52 per cent in the last year.

Customers in India interacted with the Amazon Alexa voice service millions of times in a day in Hindi and Hinglish for music, information, cricket scores, smart home control, setting alarms/reminders etc.

Earlier, a report said that the global installed base of smart home devices was set to exceed two billion devices this year.

According to the report, smart speakers had the most global shipments in 2021, with 195 million, followed by lighting, plugs/switches and connected health devices.

