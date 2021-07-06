Now experience flagship Samsung products at home via AR

Adv.

Gurugram, July 5 (IANS) Samsung on Monday expanded its contactless offerings for consumers with a new Augmented Reality (AR) enabled service for its flagship products.

The AR service allows consumers to experience the product virtually in their homes, check product dimensions and make informed decision.

Consumers can use the AR Demo to virtually place Samsung’s lifestyle TV The Serif in their living room or have a 360-degree view of how the latest SpaceMax FamilyHub refrigerator would look like in their kitchen, while also exploring detailed features of the products, the company said in a statement.

Consumers can also check for dimensions of the product and match it with the space and decor of their homes.

“We wanted to ensure they consumers can experience their favourite Samsung products right in the comfort of their homes and close transactions without stepping out,” said Raju Pullan, Senior Vice President, Consumer Electronics Business, Samsung India.

The company said that the AR Demo will expand it to other products soon.

Consumers can also access the AR Demo link from Samsung’s Facebook page.

Once the link is clicked, the AR demo would be activated on their smartphones.

The user can then view the product in his/her home environment, placing the television or refrigerator at the desired location using their smartphone camera.

The camera will scan the space and place the product to scale, providing a clear idea of how the product would look aesthetically in their homes.

In the case of a refrigerator, users can even open the doors and look inside for a holistic experience of the product, the company said.

–IANS

na/